The Russian Federation can make a technological breakthrough in the development of the oil and gas industry in the context of anti-Russian sanctions. On April 24, Oleg Zhuravlev, General Director of the company for the creation of unique technologies for the oil and gas industry WORMHOLES Implementation, told Izvestiya about this.

He drew attention to the fact that despite the trend to use renewable energy resources, the crisis that erupted in the US and Europe due to the increase in hydrocarbon prices shows that these raw materials are and will be indispensable for the economy of most countries for some time.

“The oil and gas industry may now turn out to be a good testing ground for developing the right system for a technological breakthrough on a national scale. We no longer have the opportunity to play other people’s games and remain in the background of history. We need to start appreciating more people and companies that can prioritize correctly and are ready to show real results,” he stressed.

Zhuravlev recalled that the Russian oil and gas industry remains one of the largest in the world.

“Russia has huge oil and gas reserves, which are key export products for many countries. According to the Russian Ministry of Energy, oil reserves in our country are about 15 billion tons, and gas – about 48 trillion cubic meters. Thus, the resource base of the Russian oil and gas industry is one of the largest in the world, which allows us to be the leading players in the global oil and gas market,” he added.

He admitted that despite certain difficulties, one can confidently say that the Russian oil and gas industry has a chance to emerge victorious from this game.

According to the expert, firstly, Russia has huge oil and gas reserves, which are among the largest in the world. The quality of these resources is also at a high level.

“Secondly, the development of technologies in the field of oil and gas production is a very important factor that helps Russia maintain its leadership in this industry. With the development of new technologies, the efficiency of production increases, the amount of emissions into the atmosphere is reduced, and the harm that industry causes to the environment is reduced,” he emphasized.

Companies operating in the country are introducing new oil production technologies that have no analogues in the world. Zhuravlev noted that this business should be allowed to work.

Thirdly, Russia is closely connected with the world oil and gas markets, and any changes in the situation in these markets can greatly affect the country’s economy. But Russia has the ability to better control oil and gas prices, thanks to its large volume of production and exports.

“Fourthly, the infrastructure for transporting oil and gas has long been developed in Russia. The length of main pipelines in Russia is more than 250,000 km,” the specialist continued.

The country also has modern oil refineries and pipelines that allow delivering the resource anywhere in the world.

“Fifthly, funds are being invested in development, development of new deposits, transition to more environmentally friendly and efficient technologies. The Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation has estimated the total planned investment in the development of new oil fields at 320 billion rubles by 2040-2045,” he drew attention.

Given these factors, the Russian oil and gas industry is one of the most promising and successful in the world, he concluded.

Earlier, on April 11, Budapest extended an agreement with Gazprom on possible gas supplies to Hungary in excess of the volumes of long-term contracts. The purchase and supply of natural gas volumes in excess of the amount specified in long-term contracts will be carried out mainly through the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

In March, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson predicted a difficult year for the EU without Russian gas supplies. The European Commission will propose to extend the agreement on reducing fuel consumption by 15%.

In February, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the boycott of Russian energy carriers had already led to the undermining of the EU’s energy security. At the same time, the retaliatory measures taken by Moscow due to the sanctions pressure of the West minimize the costs both for Russia and for the world community.