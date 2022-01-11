The Russian-US talks on security guarantees will determine how the discussions with NATO and the OSCE will go. This is how, in an interview with Izvestia, Thomas Graham, professor at Yale University, director of the consulting company Kissinger Associates, assessed the prospects for negotiations.

“Both sides said bluntly that the talks in Geneva are being held in order to probe the ground. No one expected breakthroughs, but both the United States and Russia want to determine whether there is a basis for further contacts. The Geneva meeting will set the tone for discussions in Brussels and Vienna. Given the number of delegations that will participate in these discussions, only an exchange of views is likely. And although serious negotiations are not yet possible, the tone of the upcoming conversation will give an understanding of whether we are moving towards a diplomatic solution or whether we will remain in conditions of military tension, ”the expert said.

On January 10, talks between Russia and the United States on security guarantees were held in Geneva. The Russian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the American delegation by First Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. This meeting was the first in a series of talks on guarantees at different venues: the Russia-NATO Council is scheduled for January 12, and a dialogue in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is scheduled for January 13.

