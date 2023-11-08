The stratospheric reconnaissance and strike complex (RUK) will help the Russian army reduce to a minimum the time from detection to destruction of a target, military expert Dmitry Kornev told Izvestia.

“Aircraft operating in the stratosphere will primarily provide targets for ground forces missilemen. The same MLRS “Smerch”, “Tornado-S” with high-precision ammunition, as well as missile brigades with “Iskander”, he believes.

This is how the expert commented on information from Izvestia sources in the Russian Ministry of Defense and the military-industrial complex about the start of development of a new complex, which in the future should enter service with the Russian Armed Forces.

According to the publication’s interlocutors, the new product is based on an aircraft capable of flying at high altitudes, including in the stratosphere. Its task is to conduct reconnaissance and issue target designations in real time.

“Front-line aviation, including helicopter units armed with high-precision light multi-purpose guided missiles, will also receive relevant targets,” Kornev emphasized.

According to the expert, Su-34 and Su-34M bombers will also be consumers of information from the created complex. They can use not only high-precision missiles, but also high-precision bombs with unified planning and correction modules.

