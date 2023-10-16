The Republika Srpska (an entity within Bosnia and Herzegovina) plans to sign an agreement with Moscow on long-term gas supplies until the end of 2023, the Prime Minister of this entity, Radovan Viskovic, said in an interview with Izvestia. Leading expert of the National Energy Security Foundation and the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Stanislav Mitrakhovich on October 16 about the prospects.

“[Это] a promising market not in the sense of large volumes, this is a very small entity – the Republika Srpska. It is, of course, better to sell gas than not to sell. But it is clear that the volumes will be very small. Nevertheless, even from a political point of view, it makes sense for Russia to support this Serbian part,” Mitrakhovich noted.

At the same time, he drew attention to the element of important political agreements. Thus, in an interview, Viskovic noted that Sarajevo has not yet given consent to the construction of a pipeline from Serbia to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“The relationship between Bosnia and Republika Srpska is complex. If they agree among themselves, then for Russia gas supplies would make sense: both a political sense – we maintain our influence in the Serbian part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and an economic sense – small volumes, nevertheless, we will sell something,” Mitrakhovich said.

Speaking about the cost of fuel, he expressed the opinion that the Russian price will most likely be less than the cost of gas on the stock exchange. At the same time, the expert clarified that this is normal practice for Russia.

“Those companies that purchased gas in Europe under long-term contracts had some price advantage compared to those companies that bought gas only on the exchange. Although the difference in recent years was not so big, because at the request of the European authorities, the European Commission, stock indexation was also introduced into Russian contracts. Therefore, yes, it is more profitable to buy from Russia. But there was no such difference as ten years ago,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, on September 26, Balkanist Milan Lazovic told Izvestia that in the last year and a half there has been a trend towards strengthening bilateral relations between Russia and the Republika Srpska. At the same time, he emphasized that it is important for the Russian Federation to have allies in the Balkans, this is a region where the struggle for spheres of influence continues, and it is important for Moscow to have its own points of support there