The head of the Institute of Space Policy Ivan Moiseev assessed the profit of “Roscosmos” from Japanese space tourists. He told about this RIA News…

Moiseev noted that contracts for space flights are kept secret, so it is difficult to name the exact amount. Nevertheless, he assumes that in connection with plans for the emergence of new commercial American players in the space tourism market, Roskosmos will have to significantly reduce the price of seats in the Russian Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft. The expert stressed that the last such seat on the Soyuz was sold for an American astronaut for more than $ 80 million, but a discount should be made for tourists. Thus, according to his calculations, the cost of space flight should be reduced to about $ 40 million per person, while the Japanese will pay about $ 80 million in total.

It is noted that businessman Yusaku Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano are to fly into space on the Soyuz in December this year. This will be the first flight with two tourists at once.

Earlier, the Japanese billionaire wanted to launch a TV show, the winner of which was to travel around the moon with Maezawa. More than 27 thousand women applied for the casting, but the entrepreneur changed his mind about looking for a beloved and turned off the show.