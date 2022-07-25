It is rather problematic to predict gas prices in the short term, but the market reaction in the coming days to the shutdown of another Nord Stream turbine will be extremely significant. On July 25, independent energy expert Valdis Plavinsh shared this forecast with Izvestia.

“Due to the fact that the exchange gas market has volatility problems similar to the oil market, it is rather problematic to predict gas prices in the short term,” he said.

According to the specialist, this newsbreak speaks of the unjustified expectations of some investors who expect an increase in gas supplies through the pipeline after the pipeline is repaired.

“On the other hand, the total volume of gas supplied through the pipeline is already quite small compared to European consumption, so the decrease in volumes in physical terms will be quite small,” the expert continued.

However, the reaction of the market in the near future will be significant, especially against the backdrop of news that Europe will not be able to overcome the winter without serious restrictions.

Further surges in prices up to $2,500 per 1,000 cubic meters can be expected, but they may fall again, as gas supplies via Nord Stream are low compared to global gas supplies to Europe, he concluded.

Earlier on Monday, the German Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection said that Germany did not have data that would indicate that there were technical reasons for reducing gas supplies through the Nord Stream pipeline.

Thus, the German government reacted to the statement of the Russian state corporation Gazprom about the forced stoppage of the operation of another Siemens turbine at the Portovaya compressor station. As specified, the daily capacity of the compressor station from 07:00 Moscow time on July 27 will be up to 33 million cubic meters. m per day.

In June, gas pipeline pumping was also partially reduced due to the lack of a Siemens turbine, which Canada refused to return to the Russian side after maintenance due to sanctions. As a result, gas supplies were reduced. On July 17, it became known that the Canadian side nevertheless sent equipment to Germany.

The turbine was supposed to be sent to Russia on July 23, but this was not possible.

In turn, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the turbine for Nord Stream would be installed after all the formalities and debugging of the technological process.

He also recalled that Russia has always fulfilled its agreements on fuel supplies, even in the most difficult times, by continuing to supply gas to the EU. At the same time, he stressed that the decline in supplies is due to illegal restrictions imposed by the Europeans, and in particular the FRG.