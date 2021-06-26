There is a possibility that hot weather can reduce the rate of circulation of the coronavirus. Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, spoke about this.

“Hot weather has come in many regions only recently, so the opportunity to assess whether the heat really reduces the intensity of the virus circulation will be a little later,” the expert quotes TASS Saturday, June 26th.

Wheat added that, probably, the heat really reduces the intensity of the circulation of coronavirus infection, but only if all anti-epidemic measures are observed.

Previously, specialists from the Hydrometeorological Center extended “Orange” level of weather danger in the capital until 13:00 Sunday, June 27, due to the heat wave. Previously, this measure was in effect until 14:00 Saturday.

On June 25, the head of the laboratory of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Lyudmila Parshina, warned residents of the capital region that a rare natural phenomenon – dry thunderstorms – could be observed this week.

Up-to-date information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites of stopcoronavirus.rf and access vsem.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVotre. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.