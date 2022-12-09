The issue of irrevocable deposits has existed for 30 years, and the Russian banking system lives with a rule that was in effect even in Soviet times, Anton Prokudin, chief macroeconomist of Ingosstrakh-Investments Management Company, told Izvestiya on December 9.

“The Soviet banking system assumed that the deposit could be withdrawn on any day (but with a loss of interest in case of early termination), and the Russian banking system still lives with this rule,” he specified.

According to him, this “puts pressure” on banks, since the mass appeals of citizens to financial institutions during a panic under such a rule require banks to have huge liquidity. Whereas banks place funds in loans for a period (usually exceeding one year), and banks cannot withdraw them ahead of schedule, he specified.

“Therefore, even a solvent bank can go bankrupt during such a panic. The deposit insurance system reduces the risk of a raid, but does not completely eliminate it, ”the expert added.

Irrevocable deposits have been introduced in Western countries, he said.

“So, if a deposit in a Western country is placed for 12 months, and after a month a raid on the bank begins, then the depositor will not be able to come and demand money from the bank. This allows the bank to plan its liquidity, excluding the possibility of a default due to an influx of depositors,” he explained.

In his opinion, in order to bring the banking system of the Russian Federation and the West closer, and to allow banks to plan their liquidity normally (to eliminate “cash gaps”), it is necessary to get away from the Soviet principle that allows you to withdraw the principal amount of the deposit on any day.

“It is advisable to get away from the rule on the possibility of withdrawing funds from any deposit on any day, and leave this rule only for current accounts and deposits with a special clause about such a possibility,” Prokudin believes.

On December 7, the head of the State Duma Committee on the Financial Market, Anatoly Aksakov, announced “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”that the authorities in 2023 will discuss the mechanism for introducing irrevocable deposits, which do not imply the possibility of full or partial withdrawal of funds earlier than the period specified in the agreement.

Earlier, on December 9, Post Bank analysts predicted a doubling of the share of long-term deposits in Russia in the first quarter of 2023. As they noted, the growth in demand for long-term deposits is due to the increase in rates by banks on them and the launch of pre-New Year promotions, as well as the desire of customers to fix high profitability for a longer period in the current conditions.