The editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, on Friday, August 12, called on Russia to rely on tactical nuclear weapons against the backdrop of plans by Finland and Estonia to combine anti-missile defense (ABM) systems.

According to the expert, this decision of Tallinn and Helsinki suggests that NATO member countries intend to increase their activity, including by building up new weapons systems and their integration in order to counter Russia in a possible military conflict.

For Russia, according to him, it is quite obvious to rely on tactical nuclear weapons, which should go to the ships of the Baltic Navy and in part of the Western Military District. We are talking about such carriers as Caliber cruise missiles and the Iskander-M tactical complex so that in the event of aggression from NATO, Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons to eliminate urgent threats.

“We do not have to be embarrassed in this captivity, because NATO is almost four times superior to us in terms of total military capabilities, so relying on tactical nuclear weapons for Russia is a fairly effective or low-cost means of fending off military threats. This does not mean that we are threatening someone, rattling something, we are simply warning that in response to aggression, we will immediately proceed to decisive means of pulling out fangs from NATO, the consequences of which will be fatal for them, ”Korotchenko emphasized.

The editor-in-chief of National Defense also added that if Finland and Sweden join the alliance, NATO will significantly strengthen its capabilities, and in the event of real military preparations, Russia should change its doctrine by equipping ships of the Baltic Fleet and parts of the Western Military District with tactical nuclear charges.

Earlier in the day, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur announced that Tallinn and Helsinki had agreed to unite missile defense (ABM) in the Baltic Sea. Pevkur said that the integration of the Estonian and Finnish missile defense systems would make it possible to close the Gulf of Finland from the passage of Russian warships. He also called the Baltic Sea “NATO’s inland sea”.

On August 10, Finnish MP and former Foreign Minister Erkki Tuomioja said that Finland and Sweden could join NATO no later than June 2023. According to him, the period of ratification of their entry by other members of the alliance is from four to 12 months.