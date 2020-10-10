Attackers have almost no chance of stealing money from a card if only its number is available. Alexey Sizov, the head of the anti-fraud department of the Center for Applied Security Systems of Jet Infosystems, spoke about this in an interview with the agency “Prime”…

According to the specialist, in order to write off funds, you need to know other data, including the name of the cardholder, its expiration date and CVV code.

Sizov explained that scammers, as a rule, induce victims to independently conduct monetary transactions or disclose personal data in order to find out the missing information.

“Calling schemes to bank customers under the guise of a security service are widespread, where customers are informed about alleged transfers or loans taken and the need to urgently transfer money to a“ safe ”account or dictate a transaction cancellation code,” the expert explained.

