The coalition will not grow, and British and especially Norwegian warships will not appear in the Black Sea – these are still statements of a political nature. This opinion was expressed in an interview with Izvestia by former UN Deputy Secretary General Sergei Ordzhonikidze, commenting on information about the creation by Great Britain and Norway of a maritime coalition in the Black Sea to help Ukraine ensure maritime exports.

“This is a deliberate escalation of tension and a transfer of efforts from the northern Baltic direction, where Britain has just completed exercises, to the southern one. This coalition cannot be called a serious military alliance – it is more of a political step. A demonstration of support at a difficult moment for Kyiv after the failure of the counteroffensive,” he said.

The new union's immediate plans include the transfer of two Sandown minesweepers from the Royal Navy, training of marines and boats for the coastal fleet. In the future, the coalition will have to help official Kyiv transform its naval forces, making them “NATO compatible.”

Sergei Ordzhonikidze explained that Great Britain now remains one of the main sponsors of the regime and it needs to do something, because Ukraine has actually lost its fleet.

“New minesweepers will contribute to escalation. Provocations are possible. But I think that in this case the Russian fleet will take all the necessary measures, and they will be effective. From a practical point of view, the appearance of two mine-resistant ships will not solve anything. The mine laying that the British are talking about is the work of the Ukrainian side and no one is going to solve this problem,” he concluded.

The official statement from the UK government also notes that more than 52 thousand Ukrainian military personnel have been trained since 2014, and since the beginning of the NWO, the UK has allocated £4.6 billion in military support to its ally. Norway is also one of the sponsoring countries of official Kyiv, having allocated almost $4 billion.

