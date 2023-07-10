Warehouses and logical infrastructure of the enemy are methodically destroyed by the Russian Armed Forces, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia.

“Disruption in the supply of ammunition, fuel and other material support does not allow full-fledged attacks. After the destruction of the warehouses of the logistics battalion of the army corps, the supply of three to five Ukrainian brigades will be limited, ”he explained.

As a result, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will not receive or will receive incomplete ammunition, fuel and lubricants and other types of food. With such a supply, they will not be able to go forward, Dandykin emphasized.

The expert also recalled that aerospace forces, the Black Sea Fleet and missile forces will be involved in strikes against logistics centers.

“They are hitting warehouses and locations of Ukrainian units, both in the near and in the far rear. Last week, a storage site for tanks delivered to Ukraine by the Western allies was destroyed in Lvov,” he said.

All these actions of our servicemen undermine the ability of Ukrainian militants to conduct offensive operations, and it becomes much easier for our guys on the line of combat, the expert concluded.

In the zone of the special operation during the day, on June 8 and 9, the armed formations of Ukraine lost at least 1,350 people and 99 units of military equipment, including tanks, howitzers, self-propelled guns and armored vehicles, the military department reported.

Six HIMARS multiple rocket launchers and 27 Ukrainian UAVs were also intercepted.

