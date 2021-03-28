Frendex Group founder Ruslan Pichugin assessed the impact of the ruble exchange rate on the life of Russians with the words “we are not so strongly dependent”. He announced this in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

According to the expert, in most cases, fluctuations in the ruble exchange rate are part of inflation, to which Russians have long been accustomed. Changes in the exchange rate primarily affect purchases in foreign currencies and expenses abroad.

Pichugin stated that goods in stores are purchased under long-term contracts, in which possible course changes are prescribed in advance.

“Prices in stores are influenced by the medium-term exchange rate, and not by short-term fluctuations,” the expert explained. Food manufacturers are an exception, as they purchase raw materials in dollars. “However, this will most likely affect the profits of manufacturers,” the specialist emphasized.

According to him, exchange rate differences affect prices in foreign currency the most. Such fluctuations for Russians are reflected in the cost of foreign goods or the spending of tourists on holidays abroad.

Earlier in March, the Kremlin commented on the ruble exchange rate with the phrase “we are not in a fever.” Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov refused to consider the ruble exchange rate high amid expectations of new US anti-Russian sanctions.