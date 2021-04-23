Alexander Gorelov, Deputy Director for Research, Central Research Institute of Epidemiology, Rospotrebnadzor, assessed the impact of the May holidays on the incidence of coronavirus. His words convey TASS…

According to the expert, non-working days between the May holidays will not provoke the incidence of coronavirus if the Russians continue to adhere to sanitary rules. He recalled that Rospotrebnadzor annually gives recommendations on how to safely spend the May holidays. During a pandemic, first of all, it is necessary to observe anti-epidemic measures.

“It doesn’t matter where you spend your weekend, at your dacha or at home. We must not forget that a large crowd of people is potentially dangerous, although the risk of infection in the open air is still lower than indoors, ”he said. In this regard, the expert advised to avoid visiting crowded public places, shopping centers, public transport. “And if you nevertheless decided to invite guests, or if you are going to visit yourself, do not forget to wear a mask,” Gorelov added.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin declared all days from 1 to 10 May non-working. He signed the corresponding decree on the evening of April 23. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov explained that a new lockdown will not be introduced in Russia at this time.

Thus, the Russians will rest for 10 days on holidays. The first working day will be Tuesday, May 11th. April 30 will be a pre-holiday day, the working day will be shorter by one hour. Initially, the Russians were supposed to rest from May 1 to May 3 and from 8 to 10.