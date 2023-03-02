Earthquakes in the southeast of Turkey did not affect trade relations between Moscow and Ankara. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by the director of the Russian-Turkish Business Council (RTBC) Alexei Yegarmin.

“In a global sense, the earthquake did not affect our trade relations. But it is worth noting: there are some local things, for example, production in the provinces in southern Turkey suffered. There were a lot of textile factories in this region that performed certain work for customers from Russia. Therefore, the situation also affected the logistics channels that connected these structures with the outside world. But so far it is difficult to say how many enterprises we are talking about, ”the head of the RTDS emphasized.

On December 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking at an online meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), said: trade between Russia and Turkey doubled from January to September 2022 and reached $45 billion.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation predicted that by the end of 2022, trade with Turkey would amount to $60 billion.

On February 6, two powerful earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred in the southeast of Turkey. According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they have become the strongest since 1939.

“The earthquake did not affect our trade relations”