The possibility of an additional day off on December 31 will affect the growth of salaries of employees in continuous production, the situation depends on how the issue will be regulated by law. This was stated on Friday, June 4, in an interview with Izvestia, the chairman of the Trud public movement Sergei Peskov.

According to the specialist, employers in continuous production will have the obligation to attract shift workers on weekends and pay them in double the amount, which will affect the growth of wages.

“Well, and for employees who have a five-day work week, there will be an additional day off, which they previously arranged through their vacation or time off. Everything will depend on how this issue is regulated by law, ”Peskov emphasized.

Earlier on Friday, the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov said that the department is considering the possibility of introducing a permanent additional day off on December 31.

Earlier, the minister said that in 2021 December 31 will be a day off, since this day falls on Saturday, after which the residents of Russia are waiting for nine days of New Year’s holidays.