Director of the concert agency “Ultra Production” Alan Marshall said during a press conference NSN on Wednesday, October 14th, assessed the future of restaurant musicians.

In his opinion, many of them will have to look for a new way to make a living if live music disappears from restaurants due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Artists will have to work in the crossings, or go by couriers to the delivery service. In Moscow, according to my calculations, there are less than a thousand of such collectives, but you cannot throw them out on the street without offering them any alternative, ”Marshall said.

Thus, the expert reacted to sentence member of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes, Evgeny Fedorov, to close for 1.5 years enterprises that fall under restrictive measures, for a period of a difficult epidemiological situation. According to him, “in small enclosed spaces filled with people without masks, where one part feeds and the other sings songs, conditions are created that only contribute to the spread of infection.”

