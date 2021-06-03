The Russian position is that a person should control weapons systems, and weapons should not make decisions without the participation of the pilot. This was announced to Izvestia on Thursday, June 3, by Vadim Kozyulin, head of the center of the Institute of Contemporary International Problems (IAMP) of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s diplomatic academy.

The expert expressed this opinion in connection with the statement of the former commander of the Polish ground forces Waldemar Skshipchak, who believes that Russia has a deadly weapon equipped with artificial intelligence systems. At the same time, Skshipchak did not rule out that in the future a situation is likely in which people will no longer be able to control artificial intelligence.

According to Kozyulin, there is still the problem of the lack of regulation of the issue of compliance with international legislation on the use of autonomous decisions on the use of weapons without human participation. However, according to the position of the Russian side, a person must exercise control over weapons systems.

“For example, if a developer has laid down a human-controlled algorithm, then it is assumed that it can be controlled, this is how the Japanese approach this issue. Others believe, about 25 countries in the world, that it is necessary to ban autonomous SAS – lethal autonomous systems, ”said Kozyulin.

A similar question remains open and is being considered within the UN CCW – CCW Convention on Inhumane Weapons, the expert emphasized. At the same time, he noted that the lethal use of weapons is being investigated, algorithms are being prepared, but at the moment there is no international decision on legitimacy.

“There are ground and air military systems, such as Lancet, our loitering ammunition produced by Kalashnikov, capable of detecting a specific target and determining its type, comparing it with the available library of images in a computer, and sending requests to the operator to destroy an enemy object. This technique is being developed by many countries and has appeared with us, ”said the expert.

Kozyulin recalled that Russia, for example, has Uran and Uran-6 systems with various modular weapon systems, including rifle and anti-tank complexes. In addition to Uranus, there are other ground-based autonomous remote control systems, but with elements of artificial intelligence, which in the future will be able to work without human intervention.

“In particular, the” Companion “combat robot, which is produced in Izhevsk by the” Kalashnikov “Concern, into the system of which neural networks are integrated that analyze the situation and are able to make decisions on their own,” said the expert.

At the same time, he clarified that it is difficult for a person to work with such a large amount of mechanical work, which is suitable for artificial intelligence. Kozyulin said that there is a center in Moscow that collects information from all over the world, contacts military units, industry and issues this information to the military leadership, and develops, among other things, a scenario for responding to certain threats.

“Perhaps, in this area, similar systems are also involved, in such conflict areas artificial intelligence can work faster and more efficiently, is able to offer options from which a person can choose,” concluded Kozyulin.

On May 21, Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu announced that combat robots with artificial intelligence have already been created in the Russian Federation. According to him, the serial production of such robots has begun. These are no longer just experimental samples, but robots that “can be shown in science fiction films when he is able to fight on his own.”