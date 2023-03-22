In the Zaporozhye direction, the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) are using the tactics that they used last year in the Kherson direction, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia.

“When we were in the city of Kherson, they tried to attack with one tactical group, then with two, then, probably, they would attack with three. Their task, sparing no effort and means, is to break through the line of contact and force us to retreat somewhere further. All these attacks choke, they suffer losses. But those who command them do not consider losses at all, ”he said.

Leonkov recalled that the southern direction, which is held by the Russian command of the East, is one of the priorities, so the VFU wants to achieve not just a tactical, but an operational-tactical or even a strategic factor. For example, cut the land corridor to the Crimea.

VFU in the Kherson direction went deep into the defense, made a “gut” and tried to expand it – they are also trying to act now, he noted.

“Apparently, such tactics were justified when our line of contact had some gaps and not as strong protection as it is now. And now they are trying to achieve a similar result in the same way, ”the expert believes.

The press center of the Russian grouping of troops Vostok in the special operation zone on March 21 reported that the Ukrainian formations tried to break through under the cover of a smoke screen in the Zaporozhye direction in the Novodanilovka area. But Russian motorized riflemen and artillerymen, supported by aviation, repulsed the attack. They destroyed three tanks, three armored vehicles and up to a platoon of Ukrainian fighters.

