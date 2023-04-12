The American corporation Boeing advertised the GLSDB glide bomb as a non-shootable munition, but it did not justify the advances, military expert Alexei Lenkov told Izvestia. This is how he commented on the news that on April 11, Russian air defense units shot down another similar projectile in the NMD zone.

“Everything that is brought from abroad for the Ukrainian authorities is immediately declared a miracle weapon. This ammunition has two advantages: a range of 150 km and the ability to maneuver in flight. But, as it turned out, for our air defense, its trajectories turned out to be readable. Much, of course, will depend on the quantity. If the Ukrainian forces manage to use more of these bombs at a certain point than we have air defense missiles on duty, then maybe they will achieve some result, ”the expert explained.

He noted that the enemy will definitely be cunning when using this weapon. This happened, in particular, on April 11: the VFU tried to hide the use of GLSDB by simultaneously launching HIMARS missiles. But Russian air defense systems quickly identified targets and hit them.

“This unstoppable bomb suddenly became unstoppable and you can’t call it a miracle weapon,” summed up Alexei Leonkov.

On April 11, the second planning bomb GLSDB was destroyed, according to their reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense. For the first time, the military department reported the “landing” of such ammunition on March 30 this year.

