Liquids have a different effect on gadgets and microcircuits when they hit devices. Vodka can be called the safest in this regard, Kirill Sitnov, a teacher at the Moscow School of Programmers, said on July 30.

“If vodka gets on a smartphone, then it only poses a danger to the screen, as it can corrode the oleophobic coating,” Sitnov said. “Gazeta.Ru”.

In this case, he advised drying the surface with a dry absorbent cloth or sponge.

Much more dangerous for gadgets, according to the expert, are oil and fat. He explained that when removing oil stains from microcircuits, highly active chemicals are used, if used carelessly, they can lead to the final breakdown of the device.

“If fat or oil got inside, then the only way out is to contact the service,” the expert added.

Earlier in July, Eva Yankovskaya, a teacher at the MSH Programming School, told how to save a laptop that was flooded with water. The specialist recommended immediately disconnecting it from the power supply, as well as pulling out the battery, even if the device is turned off. If the laptop is equipped with a non-removable battery, you should immediately hold down the power button and wait until it turns off completely. Then you need to remove all peripheral devices from the laptop, turn it over and let the liquid flow out. In this position, you need to leave the laptop for 24 hours in a dry place.

If juice, soda, or an alcoholic drink has been spilled on the device, she says, you’ll have to act twice as fast, as these liquids can oxidize the contacts in a shorter time.