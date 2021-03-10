Almost every company in the Russian Federation is under threat due to violations of cyber hygiene rules, which endanger information security. Olga Zinenko, Senior Analyst of the Banking Systems Security Research Group at Positive Technologies, spoke about this on March 10.

Zinenko noted that the transfer of employees to a remote form of work exacerbated the situation.

“The transition of companies to remote work has also affected network activity: the share of connections to the external network via the RDP protocol has increased, such connections must be carefully controlled, because the number of attacks via remote access protocols in 2020 has tripled,” “RIA News” analytics.

The expert added that after analyzing 40 companies, it turned out that there are violations of information security regulations in each of them. The most frequent violation (64%) was the use of unsecured data transfer protocols.

Zinenko added that due to data transmission in open channels, attackers can intercept traffic and search for confidential information regarding logins and passwords in it.

On March 7, it became known that about 40 Russian companies were attacked by hackers using vulnerabilities in Microsoft’s Exchange Server software.