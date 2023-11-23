On November 23, the Central Bank (CB) of Turkey raised the discount rate from 35% to 40%. Capital Lab partner Evgeny Shatov told Izvestia that this is the sixth consecutive increase in the level of the indicator, it was twice as high as analysts’ expectations.

“The regulator’s actions continue to be aimed at combating inflation, which in October amounted to 61.36% [по сравнению с] 61.53% a month earlier. The regulator’s current expectations for CPI (consumer price index, Consumer Price Index – Ed.) are as follows: 65% in 2023, 33% in 2024 and 15% in 2025. The long-term inflation target is at 5%, and it will take several years to achieve it,” he said.

The expert explained that a sharp increase in the rate, on the one hand, leads to an increase in the attractiveness of deposits and can slow down consumer demand, and on the other hand, it increases lending rates and the demand for borrowed money falls from both individuals and enterprises.

“Both can slow inflation, but have a negative impact on economic activity,” he said.

At the same time, the increase in the key rate at a sharp pace contributed to the growth of the attractiveness of Turkish sovereign bonds, the yield on two-year bills exceeded 40%, and on ten-year bills – 30%, Shatov added.

He drew attention to the statements of the Turkish regulator that the desired effect of raising rates is beginning to manifest itself, and in the near future the pace of tightening will soften and the tightening cycle will end, but rates will remain high for a long period.

Earlier, on October 26, the Turkish Central Bank raised the key rate from 30 to 35%. At the same time, Shatov noted that raising the rate is unlikely to create more favorable conditions for Russian tourists in the near future.