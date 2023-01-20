The expert assessed the consequences of Kyiv’s refusal to take into account the heterogeneity of opinions of the inhabitants of Ukraine

If Ukrainian politicians had started such a conversation at least a year or two earlier and recognized the heterogeneity of opinions in their country, then perhaps they would have managed to avoid all subsequent events there. This opinion was expressed by the executive director of the ANO Institute of Regional Problems Natalya Lindigrin, commenting on the heterogeneity of Ukrainians’ views on the current government.

This topic was discussed the day before at the round table of the Expert Institute for Social Research (EISI) “Another Ukraine: who is in opposition to the Kyiv regime inside the country.” The meeting participants stated that the Zelensky regime in Ukraine is not the only political force that exists within the country. He is not the “mouthpiece” of the entire Ukrainian people. There are many other positions that are opposed to the current government.

In particular, they discussed an article by Viktor Medvedchuk, chairman of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party banned in Ukraine. It argued that Ukrainians should start building their own democracy and civil dialogue, not to please Western curators, that not all of Ukraine hates Russia.

“However, the Ukrainian elite has chosen the position of denying the obvious facts that the Zelensky regime does not represent the whole country and does not reflect the interests of all its citizens. Moreover, having failed to prove and impose this on its inhabitants, it decided to simply declare war on them, trying to force the same Donbass and Lugansk into submission by force. And we see what it led to,” Natalia Lindigrin continued.

The expert is sure that “the position voiced by Medvedchuk is not only his personal opinion, it is the opinion of the relatives of today’s Ukrainian military personnel, refugees, residents of the south.” “To all those who are already tired of the fact that the authorities are trying to solve their problems at the cost of the lives and well-being of people. After all, neither Europe nor America rebuild destroyed houses, they supply weapons. War for the sake of war, and in your own country – who in the mind will support this? Only if you profit from it, then of course. Therefore, I really hope that both Zelensky and his curators will listen to the opinion of the “peace party” already taking shape in Ukraine. I think there is still a chance for dialogue, ”the expert concluded.