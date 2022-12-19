The EU-approved gas price cap of €180 per MWh does not stabilize the market. The indicator must be at least €100 per MWh. This was stated on December 19 by a European expert, lecturer at the University of Liege in Belgium and the Polytechnic Institute in Paris, Damien Ernst.

“The gas price ceiling of €188 per MWh… is also ludicrous and purely symbolic. The agreement they had worked so hard to reach before was completely ridiculous – €275 per MWh… but the new offer is no better… A price cap of €100 per MWh could have some impact (on the market. – Ed.) , but the limit of €188 per MWh will never be implemented. This new price cap will not stabilize the market: it will have no effect. The current price is at €100 per MWh,” said Ernst “RIA News”.

As the expert noted, there are fundamental disagreements in the EU on the issue of limiting gas prices. Germany opposes this, and the country’s economy minister, Robert Habeck, warns of the consequences of market intervention and urges EU countries to exercise caution. Ernst considers Germany’s position to be correct, since the market is a balance between supply and demand. At the same time, according to the expert, the European industry is in a difficult situation. Many enterprises are closing or forced to switch from gas to fuel.

“European decision-makers do not understand how they should negotiate with gas producers in the LNG markets. If they had bilateral negotiations after creating a kind of buying center, a kind of (center. – Ed.) “OPEC buyers”, while buying gas at €100 per MWh and selling it back at the market price for a profit, this could work like a hybrid model,” added Ernst.

He believes that the demand for gas in the world will fall. This is due to the fact that countries will switch to using coal or propane, since gas liquefaction plants in gas supplying countries will only reach the required capacity to replace Russian gas in 2026, Ernst said. In addition, according to him, the only German LNG terminal built can process only 50-75 TWh of gas. This is half the capacity of an average LNG terminal such as Zeebruge in Belgium, and in the future floating LNG terminals will have a capacity of about 300-400 TWh, the expert concluded.

Earlier in the day, it became known that the European Union is introducing a ceiling on gas prices from February 15 at the level of €180 per 1 MWh. According to the EU Council, this measure is temporary and the price ceiling can be canceled if there is a shortage of blue fuel on the market.

The discussion on the introduction of a price ceiling for gas has been going on in the EU for more than a month, but the EU member countries have not been able to reach an agreement before. On November 24, 15 states refused to support the proposal for a gas price ceiling presented by the European Commission. The main reason for dissatisfaction is the unsatisfactory price, which turned out to be higher than the average on the market.

On December 19, expert Stanislav Mitrakhovich, in an interview with Izvestia, suggested that the European Union would establish soft restrictions and would not be able to maintain a fixed price for gas. He noted that if the EU establishes a rigid form of the price cap mechanism, it risks being left without gas.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted on December 9, Moscow will not sell its energy resources to those countries that have agreed on restrictions, and added that the Russian authorities are preparing a response to these actions.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the head of state announced on February 24. However, all this has already turned into economic problems in Europe, causing a sharp rise in fuel and food prices.