The Central Bank of Turkey raised the key rate from 25% to 30%, the regulator announced on September 21. Stock market expert at BCS World of Investments Evgeny Mironyuk told Izvestia that such a tightening of monetary policy will have almost no effect on the purchasing power of Russian tourists in this country.

“The reason is simple: almost all sectors of the economy aimed at tourists de facto pegged prices for their services to the US dollar, even if they broadcast these prices in lira or ruble,” he explained.

Speaking about foreign trade relations, the expert noted that the potential stabilization of the lira exchange rate will stimulate them.

“However, it is too early to talk about a decrease in exchange rate volatility and a reversal of the trend toward a weakening lira. Although the fall of the lira has slowed down significantly since mid-summer,” Mironyuk emphasized.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Central Bank clarified that the tightening of monetary policy will continue to increase as much as necessary until a significant improvement in the inflation forecast is achieved.

Prior to this, on August 24, the regulator raised the key rate from 17.5 to 25%. Then it was explained that the measure was taken by the financial authority due to an increase in pro-inflationary risks.