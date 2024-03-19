In light of recent statements by French President Emmanuel Macron about sending military personnel to Ukraine, we can talk about a likely escalation of the conflict. Emmanuel Leroy, a French political scientist and director of the Institute for the History of the Development of Russian-French Relations, told Izvestia on March 20.

“Currently, according to some information, we know that the second foreign infantry regiment, based in Nîmes, has been mobilized to train and operate the point of movement to the east. This is one of the elite regiments of the French army, and it was tasked with taking a position in an operation that could take place on the territory of Ukraine. And, in particular, we can talk about the city of Odessa,” the expert said.

According to Leroy, the events unfolding against the backdrop of the armed conflict are extremely dramatic, but in this case the legitimacy of Russia’s reaction would be highly expected.

“If France sends troops to Ukrainian territories, they will clearly create completely legitimate targets for the Russian army. And if France sends hundreds or several thousand people to fight towards the Kyiv junta, this will mean that France is again starting a war against Russia. And this time – in an official form,” the interlocutor emphasized.

A day earlier, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergei Naryshkin said that France was already preparing a contingent of its military to be sent to Ukraine, at the initial stage it would be about 2 thousand people. However, he added that the French military unit in Ukraine would become “a priority legitimate target for attacks by Russian armed forces.”

Also on March 19, the Chief of Staff of the French Ground Forces, General Pierre Chille, in an interview with Le Monde newspaper, said that the country's armed forces are ready for the most difficult conflicts in order to protect their interests. In response to this, a leading researcher at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Sergei Fedorov, in a comment to Izvestia, noted that the strengthening of militaristic rhetoric in France is associated with the understanding of Ukraine’s defeat at the front.

Prior to this, on March 14, Emmanuel Macron said that he remains committed to the position that there are no red lines in the issues of providing assistance to Kyiv and the possibility of sending troops to the territory of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on February 29 that NATO would face tragic consequences if it decides to send its military to Ukraine.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce aid to Ukraine.