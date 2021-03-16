Roskomnadzor will not be able to completely restrict Russians’ access to the social network Twitter, Denis Kuskov, general director of the analytical agency Telecom Daily, told Izvestia on Tuesday, March 16.

Earlier that day, the deputy head of Roskomnadzor, Vadim Subbotin, said that the agency would block Twitter in Russia in a month if the service did not delete the prohibited information.

“Keeping in mind the situation with Telegram, there are ways to bypass it through VPN, mirrors, and so on. Blocking Twitter is actually not very easy. It will not work out that if we block, then not a single person in Russia will have access. After all, we are not in China, where a firewall is made that blocks everything. There is no Twitter or Facebook there, ”said Denis Kuskov.

According to him, the slowdown in Twitter traffic in Russia was a preventive measure that showed the seriousness of Roskomnadzor’s intentions. If Twitter now does not react in any way, blocking will follow, the specialist noted.

At the same time, he called the double standards of foreign Internet platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, a big problem of modern society.

“We saw that democracy in the United States was far from the truth when (45th US President Donald) Trump was blocked in the elections. If its content was worth blocking, the courts were needed. It’s the same here. It is not clear why the Russian media are being blocked, and Twitter does not remove links to content defaming honor and dignity or to content that is unsightly in nature. There is no single approach, but the rules for these resources should be the same for everyone, ”concluded Denis Kuskov.

Following the announcement of a slowdown in Twitter traffic in Russia, RKN announced that the protocols were being sent to court. The reason was the social network’s ignorance of the regulator’s requirement to remove illegal content.

As Subbotin previously emphasized in an interview with Izvestia, more than 3 thousand such materials have accumulated since 2017. Also, ignoring the requirements of the regulator may entail blocking the service in the country, he noted.

In turn, Twitter expressed concern about “attempts to limit public discussion” on the Internet in connection with the slowdown of the company’s services in the Russian Federation.

Subbotin called the platform’s statement about the alleged restriction of public dialogue on the Runet absurd. He stressed that the federal service is ready for dialogue with the management of the social network, but the company does not make contact.