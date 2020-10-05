The ex-head of the protocol of the presidents of the Russian Federation and the USSR, Vladimir Shevchenko, considered it a “violation of ethics” that the transcript of the conversation between the leaders of Russia and the United States was made public. At the same time, he noted that recently the norms in this area are often violated, especially by the States.

The expert reported RIA Newsthat during his work in the protocol service of the head of the country for the publication of all documents, even unclassified, it was necessary to obtain permission from the second party.

“All the documents that they decided to publish had to be coordinated with the administration and the Foreign Ministry,” the source said.

Earlier it became known that the transcripts of telephone conversations between the American politician and Vladimir Putin for the period from 1999 to 2001 were published on the Bill Clinton digital library portal; these documents were considered secret until July 2019.