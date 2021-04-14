The idea of ​​providing fathers with additional paid leave on the occasion of the birth of a child does exist, but it is necessary to understand at whose expense this will be carried out. On Wednesday, April 14, this was announced to Izvestia by the chairman of the Trud public movement Sergei Peskov.

“The proposal has a right to exist. True, it is important to understand at whose expense this will be done. Employers (business owners), if the costs of this fall on them, will clearly react sharply negatively. And in general, it is inappropriate to “charge” these costs on them, “he said.

Peskov noted that if it is, for example, at the expense of the social insurance fund, but without increasing insurance premiums, then fathers will really be able to get time to support their wives after childbirth.

Earlier that day, it became known that State Duma deputy Ivan Sukharev proposed to provide fathers with an additional five-day paid leave on the occasion of the birth of a child.

In his letter to the head of the Ministry of Labor Anton Kotyakov, the deputy said that the birth of a child is a great burden for the mother and the baby, and in the first days after childbirth, they need great support from loved ones, primarily from the father.

At the same time, the labor legislation stipulates that a father, on the occasion of the birth of a child, has the right to take short-term leave for up to five days, but the employer does not pay for it.

Last November, it was reported that Superjob analysts were investigating men’s attitudes toward taking maternity leave instead of wives. The survey has shown that 27% of men, if necessary, are ready to go on maternity leave instead of their spouse. At the same time, another 12% of the respondents made such an option.

On October 7, Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, announced that she had taken the initiative to equalize fathers in rights with mothers, and to give them the opportunity to receive vocational education or take advanced training courses during maternity leave.