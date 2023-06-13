In June 2023, the number of encumbered apartments put up for sale increased by 14% compared to the same period last year, Yevgeny Shavnev, CEO of the investment company in the real estate market LLC FLIP, told Izvestiya on June 13.

“As a rule, 65% of apartments are pledged to banks, 20% are purchased with maternity capital, 8% are burdened with life rent. 7% fall on other species. Today, the share of such apartments, which are freely available, in million-plus cities reaches 20%. Thus, every fifth apartment has a different kind of encumbrance,” he specified.

According to experts, depending on the type of encumbrance, such real estate can be bought at a discount of 10-15%, which makes it attractive to professional investors. However, buyers who choose housing for “life” are afraid to make such transactions in 85% of cases.

Shavnev noted that there are several factors that influenced the growth in the share of real estate with an encumbrance. Firstly, this is due to a decrease in the income level of the population. Also, offers of apartments appear on the market, which were bought for investment purposes at low mortgage rates, often with an incorrectly planned budget, he added.

“In addition, many began to sell apartments with encumbrances and buy new real estate on more favorable terms. Now you can find objects that are 4–7% lower than those sold in 2021,” the expert explained.

At the same time, a high proportion of “urgent sales” remains, including some apartment owners who have left for other countries, decide to sell the property they do not live in, but pay the loan.

Earlier, on June 4, the federal company Etazhi told Izvestiya that about 20% of the apartments sold in Russia are located in houses built after 2020.

On March 29, IC Rosgosstrakh told Izvestia what kind of apartments Russians dream of. Thus, 48% of respondents want real estate in an elite residential complex, 28% in a high-quality new building, and 10% in a historic building.