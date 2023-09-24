Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are eliminating the ATACMS operational-tactical systems that the United States plans to transfer to Ukraine as soon as they are on the front line. Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson stated this on September 24 on his YouTube channel. Dialogue Works.

“They (ATACMS. – Ed.) will not change the balance on the battlefield. Their range is 190 miles, approximately 260 km. These missiles can only hit deep into Russian territory if they get close to the front line. The closer they get to the front lines, the more vulnerable they will become, and then they will be destroyed by Russian drones,” Johnson explained.

The expert added that Kyiv’s Western allies are confused because they hoped that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) would defeat Russia, which did not happen.

The day before, military expert Yuri Knutov, in an interview with Izvestia, said that the United States is supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a limited number of long-range ATACMS missiles due to doubts about the effectiveness of these weapons during a special operation. According to him, Russian air defense systems are much more effective.

Earlier, on September 22, Politico reported that officials in the administration of US President Joe Biden believe that the supply of ATACMS to Ukraine will not be able to influence the course of the Ukrainian conflict.

On the same day, information appeared in the American media that Biden was ready to transfer a small batch of these missiles to Ukraine. However, spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre denied these rumors, saying that the White House had not yet made a final decision on supplies.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The corresponding decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region.