The share of private investment in residential real estate in Russia may grow to 15-16% of the total volume of all transactions. This was announced to Izvestia by the head of the center for new buildings of the federal company Etazhi, Sergei Zaitsev.

“The current situation of uncertainty is feigning private investors to return to the real estate market in order to maintain their savings. Traditionally, residential real estate in Russia has been and remains a reliable asset that can protect savings from inflation,” Zaitsev said.

According to the expert, investors, against the backdrop of currency restrictions, are increasingly losing interest in the dollar and the euro, in relation to the yuan, many are afraid of the risk of developing a Taiwan crisis, the stock market, after several failed dividend stories and the risk of non-residents returning to it, for many becomes a dubious tool for long-term investments, deposit rates are declining following the key rate and, most likely, this trend will continue in the near future. Also, Russians are limited in foreign holidays and buying expensive cars.

“At the same time, the availability of mortgage loans in Russia has increased again, the average level of discount in the secondary market has exceeded 6%, and the record growth dynamics of the volume of supply has led to an increase in the share of liquid objects. These factors may attract a new wave of private investors to the market, which will once again begin to warm up housing prices,” Zaitsev concluded.

On August 1, the Bank of Russia extended the restrictions on foreign currency withdrawals for another six months, until March 9, 2023. Thus, the limit of $10,000 or the same amount in euros for withdrawing foreign currency cash from a foreign currency account or deposit has been preserved.

In June, the head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, said that, despite the economic situation due to sanctions, the circulation of dollars, euros and other foreign currencies on the territory of the Russian Federation would not be prohibited, and the deposits of Russians would not be withdrawn.