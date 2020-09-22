After the adoption of the law “On protecting the health of citizens from exposure to second hand tobacco smoke and the consequences of tobacco consumption,” the number of male smokers in Russia has decreased. This was announced on Tuesday, September 22, by the chief freelance specialist of the Ministry of Health for therapy and general practice, Oksana Drapkina.

“About smoking – naturally, men smoke more often. But our Federal Law 15 did a very big job, and there are far fewer male smokers. This delta <...> is larger for men than for women, ”she quotes “RIA News”…

In addition, the chief physician of the Ministry of Health added that after the adoption of the law, the number of cases of secondhand smoke has also decreased by about 70%.

In early August, Drapkina proposed increasing the excise tax on tobacco products as a measure to combat tobacco smoking in the country. The doctor noted that international experience and WHO have established that Tax measures are the most effective in tobacco control.

The ban on smoking in public places was introduced in 2013. It applies to educational, cultural, sports and medical institutions, and you cannot smoke at the entrances to train stations, airports, sea and river ports (at a distance of less than 15 m). A complete ban works for government agencies, playgrounds, beaches, social services premises and indoor workplaces.