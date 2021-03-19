In Moscow, in March, the demand for elite real estate increased by 15% versus February and 25% versus January. This was announced to Izvestia by Andrey Soloviev, director of the city real estate department of the Knight Frank agency on Friday, March 19.

According to him, it is expected that this year the active demand for real estate will remain for a number of reasons, including “very low mortgage rates and the price of entering the market.”

“The rate of 6.5–7.5% is historically low for Russia. It generates a fairly easy entry into mortgage transactions, ”said Solovyov, adding that in the company in the premium segment, about 30% of the total number of transactions are made with the help of mortgages.

Also, the demand for elite class real estate is influenced by “historically low for Russia” rates on deposits, he noted. An alternative to deposits is investment “in high-quality, premium real estate”. It is also influenced by the fact that there was “a failure in the withdrawal of new facilities” due to which “at some point, demand exceeded supply,” added Solovyov.

There are not so many quality properties, according to the expert, in the premium market, since there are “limitations” on the number of “high-quality, good locations”, which are the “determining factor” for premium housing.

According to Solovyov, all these reasons influenced the growth in the number of transactions and the rise in prices at the end of 2020. This year, prices are also expected to rise by 5-7%.

He noted the category of people who, in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, returned from the United States, European countries, “want to live accordingly” and are considering luxury real estate. According to the expert, the pandemic “taught people” that high-quality, large-area housing, with an office, a terrace, is important, because “the situation may repeat itself,” so you need to have your own “squares.”

The day before, the elite real estate agency Savills published the results of a study, according to which the number of transactions with elite real estate in the capital in February increased by 1.5 times compared to January. Thus, 55% of transactions in the premium segment in the center of Moscow were made in Khamovniki and Presnensky district. Last year the figure reached 38%.

The analyst told Izvestia that the higher than usual in February, activity in the field of transactions with luxury real estate in the capital is associated, among other things, with currency fluctuations, a decrease in the key rate of the Central Bank of Russia, as well as with opportunities for investment in some projects.

The program to subsidize mortgage interest rates up to 6.5% was launched in April last year. It was supposed to end on November 1, but in October the Cabinet extended it until July 1, 2021.

According to the calculations of the Sravn.ru marketplace, in February the average return on deposits was 4.5%. According to the Central Bank, by the beginning of the same month, the maximum rate for the 10 largest banks attracting the largest volume of deposits was 4.46% per annum (in the same period in 2020 it was 5.49%).