Denis Kuskov, an expert in the field of telecommunications technologies, admitted that the refusal of the American corporation Microsoft to serve customers from Russia could provoke an increase in piracy of its products.

In conversation with the TV channel “Star” on Thursday, August 10, the specialist explained that there are domestic products in Russia. Meanwhile, people will also use pirated resources.

On August 9, it became known that from September 30, 2023, Microsoft will stop renewing subscriptions for corporate customers from the Russian Federation. The company explained its decision by the fact that they are not able to accept bank transfers to a local account, writes NSN.

On August 10, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin called Microsoft a company that is acting against Russia’s interests. He noted that the corporation is helping Ukraine in cyber attacks on Russian critical infrastructure, the channel notes. “360”.

It is clarified that all subscriptions active on September 30 will be valid for the remaining period, the site reports. kp.ru. They cannot be extended.

On April 28, it became known that Microsoft is trying to maintain its presence in the Russian market and continue cooperation with companies that have not fallen under US sanctions.

Also in April, as noted IA RegnumMicrosoft stopped servicing Xbox game consoles under warranty for users living in Russia.

A year earlier, company president Brad Smith said that Microsoft would cut business in Russia until there was nothing left of it.

On March 4, 2022, Microsoft suspended the sale of goods and the provision of services in Russia in response to the special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass.