Particularly important telephone conversations should be carried out using a simple push-button device to avoid wiretapping. This recommendation was given by an expert on information and computer security Sergei Vakulin in an interview with the radio Sputnik…

According to him, such a device is difficult to listen to because it does not interact with 3G and LTE and other modern communication networks.

The expert noted that smartphones are able to “listen” to their owners without their knowledge, if during the installation of some applications, access to the microphone was allowed.

For protection, Vakulin said, you can limit the number of applications with access to the microphone so that sensitive information does not leak out.

“If there is access (to the microphone – Ed.), Then the application can turn on the microphone at any time convenient for it and collect information,” the specialist said.

In October, Pavel Myasoedov, director of Intellectual Reserve, named the main signs of a smartphone wiretapping. According to him, even a quick discharge of the battery can testify to this.