The Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA) will present from June 6 Cézanne Drawing, an exhibition that will offer a new look at the famous artist Paul cezanne (1839-1906), focused on his watercolors and experimental drawings.

Is about more than 200 paper jobs, including rarely exhibited drawings, sketchbooks and watercolors, which, from June 6 to September 25, will be displayed alongside a selection of oil paintings from the MoMA collection.

The show will bring together drawings from the artist’s entire career, presented together, which will reveal how the French impressionist produced his most radical works on paper.

Throughout his career, the artist preferred standard materials that were easy to prepare, widely available, and relatively inexpensive: pencils, watercolors, and industrially produced papers.

These works make visible the incessant search of the artist’s “material, formal, and conceptual” relationships between seemingly disparate motifs and genres.

The pages of the 18 sketchbooks on which he worked during his lifetime comprise a vast repository of subjects to which the Frenchman frequently returned: intimate representations of your family members; accurate representations of household objects; loose sketches of the natural world; exuberant representations of bathers; and copies of drawings, engravings, paintings and sculptures, reported from the museum.

The sample will tour his works from the 1860s until his last years in his studio at Les Lauves at the beginning of the 20th century, and he will also present to the viewer the “study plates” in which various subjects are represented on a different scale and with different styles, orientations and perspectives.

These, the museum points out, make visible the artist’s continuous search for the relationship between motifs and genres that a priori have nothing in common.

The drawings were the basis of the creations of Cézanne from the late 1850s until his death in 1906, years in which he produced more than 2,100 works on paper.

Télam and EFE

Pc