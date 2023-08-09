For most car brands, the range of models has rapidly become a lot more boring. In the past, almost every brand still had a fun coupe or something else with two or three doors in the showroom. Volkswagen had the Scirocco, Mazda the RX-8, Alfa the GT and 4C, and Opel could also do something with the GT and the Speedster. Those times are over, also for Opel, but the German brand continues to flirt with the idea of ​​a sports coupé.

You’re looking at the new Opel Experimental, an electric crossover that we’re not sure has doors at all. Whether it is a high sedan or a high coupe, that is still a guess, but it certainly looks like a sporty model. It looks a bit more angular than the Opel GT X Experimental from 2018 and is a clear further development in terms of design language.

The Opel Experimental should actually just come

Although the Opel Experimental is undoubtedly not viable, now would be the time to introduce a sports car. They already have an electric platform at Stellantis, so that is nice and cheap to develop. And in the Netherlands it would not immediately become outrageously expensive due to the BPM – because there are no emissions. It would be a nice addition to the increasingly monotonous range of cars.

By the way, Opel itself already tempers expectations: “The Opel Experimental is a preview of future models and technologies, of future design, even of a new era and the future of the brand. Many of the elements of the design and the mindset behind it will be reflected in future production cars.”

On the nose of the car is a kind of compass (or a very big plus), something that is repeated on the back. Opel also uses very little chrome on the outside. Something you will see more of, because the current process of chrome-plating parts will be banned in the EU. Instead of glimmers, Opel uses exterior lighting.

No screens, but a beamer

The interior is very minimalistic. Opel calls this the detox approach. The screens in this Experimental have been replaced by projectors. These are of course supported by artificial intelligence. Opel does not say exactly what the AI ​​does, but they have mentioned the term – so the marketing department is also satisfied.

By the way, have you heard that Opel has a new logo? The biggest change is that the lightning bolt is now interrupted in the middle. The bolt therefore consists of two parts. With this new logo, Opel is working towards 2028, the year in which the brand only wants to build electric cars. The new logo will appear on models produced from next year.