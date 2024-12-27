Ants are very social animals: it is rare to find a single one and, if you do, it is known that there will be more not far away. They, like us, cooperate in their daily lives. For example, several of them transport large loads to their anthills, just as human societies throughout history have transported materials to build their buildings. So, if both species can collaborate among their peers in these types of tasks, who will be better at this activity?

That’s what Ofer Feinerman and his team at the Weizmann Institute of Science (Israel) asked themselves, who have devised an experiment to test humans and ants. The results have just been published in the journal ‘Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences’ (PNAS).

The first thing was to devise a test valid for both species. The research team led by Weizmann Institute of Science researcher Tabea Dreyer created a real-life version of the so-called ‘piano movers’ puzzle, a classic computational problem from the fields of motion planning and robotics that deals with possible ways to move an unusually shaped object (for example, a piano) from point A to point B in a complex environment. Instead of a piano, participants were given a large T-shaped object with which they had to maneuver through a rectangular space divided into three chambers connected by two narrow slots.

The researchers created two sets of mazes that differed only in size, to match the dimensions of ants and humans, as well as groups of different sizes of both species. Getting willing participants among humans was an easy task; The ants were convinced because they were made to believe that the heavy load was a juicy edible morsel that they were carrying to their nest.









Not just any ants were chosen, but those of the species Paratrechina longicornis. They are called this because of their long antennae, although they are sometimes called ‘crazy ants’ because of their tendency to run from side to side. This species of black ant, about 3 millimeters long, is common throughout the world.

Groups of humans and ants

The ants tackled the maze challenge in three combinations: a single ant, a small group of about seven ants, and a large group of about 80. The humans handled the task in three parallel combinations: a single person, a small group of 6 to 9 individuals and a large group of 26.

To make the comparison as meaningful as possible, in some cases groups of people were asked to avoid communicating through speech or gestures, and even to wear surgical masks and sunglasses to hide their mouths and eyes. Additionally, human participants were asked to hold the load only by the handles that simulated the way ants grasp objects. The handles also contained meters that measured the traction force applied by each person during the attempt.

The researchers repeated the experiment numerous times for each combination, then meticulously analyzed the videos and all advanced tracking data while using computer simulations and various physics models.

Better individually, worse in groups

Unsurprisingly, humans’ cognitive abilities gave them an advantage in the individual challenge, in which they resorted to calculated strategic planning, easily outperforming the ants. However, it was not the same for groups, especially for larger groups: not only did groups of ants perform better than individual ants, but in some cases they performed better than humans. The groups of ants acted together in a calculated and strategic manner, displaying a collective memory that helped them persist in a particular direction of movement and avoid repeated mistakes.

Humans, on the other hand, failed to significantly improve their performance when acting in groups. When communication between group members was restricted to resemble that of ants, their performance even decreased compared to that of individuals. They tended to opt for “greedy” solutions – which seemed attractive in the short term but were not beneficial in the long term – and, according to the researchers, they opted for the lowest common denominator.

“An ant colony is actually a family,” says Feinerman. «All the ants in the anthill are sisters and have common interests. It is a close-knit society in which cooperation far exceeds competition. This is why an ant colony is sometimes said to be a superorganism, a kind of living body made up of multiple ‘cells’ that cooperate with each other.

«Our findings confirm this view. We have shown that ants that act in groups are more intelligent, that for them the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. In contrast, the formation of groups did not expand the cognitive abilities of humans. “The famous ‘wisdom of the crowd’ that has become so popular in the age of social media was not evident in our experiments.”