💣💣 ATTENTION – The ex #RACING Bruno #ZUCULINI is one of the names being considered to replace Aníbal #DARKwho will go to #Palmeiras.

ℹ️ The midfielder who emerged from #PredioTita ends your link with #River in December.

HOW ABOUT? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/f5R873AP8J

— Data Racing 👑 (@DataRacingOK) October 17, 2023