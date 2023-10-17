Aníbal Morenoone of the figures of Racing Club de Avellaneda for a long time, is one step away from becoming a new reinforcement for Palmeiras in Brazil, thus fulfilling his dream of emigrating abroad, which he had been longing for several months ago.
Despite the salary improvement that he signed during the break that led him to be absent during several training sessions, which provoked the anger of many of the “Acadómicos” fans, the 24-year-old native of Catamarca will play for “Verdao” at from 2024.
In the event that Moreno’s transfer is 100% confirmed, the “Academy” of Sebastián Grazzini and Ezequiel Videla, who will command the first team on an interim basis, will look for Bruno Zuculini, who is currently at River Plate, but his contract ends in December 2023.
Emerging from the Tita Mattiussi property and a recognized Racing fan, the former Manchester City player is presented as a great alternative to replace the outgoing midfielder.
The 30-year-old central midfielder played minutes at the Millonario for the last time last September, when he entered just three minutes of the 1-0 victory against Arsenal on matchday 4 of the Professional League Cup, after having overcome a partial tear. of the anterior cruciate ligament of his left leg.
During his time at the “Academy”, Zuculini scored ten goals in 101 games and was always of interest to the leadership, who would now go after him, taking into account not only what he can contribute on the field with his hierarchy and experience, but also off the field of play, since everyone highlights him as a great professional and a better person.
