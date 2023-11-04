The classification of the Cruz Azul Football Club to the Play-In of the Apertura 2023 tournament hangs by a thread, the team Joaquin Moreno They must win their two remaining matches in the tournament to aspire to be among the top 10 teams in the standings, otherwise they will be eliminated.
Regardless of what happens, it is practically a fact that the Mexican coach will not continue in the position of technical director of the Machine and the board is already considering the options.
One of the candidates who has begun to emerge in recent hours is one of the best coaches in Mexican soccer, a historical and multiple champion who has directed several Aztec soccer clubs.
According to information from the journalist Fox Sports, Armando Melgar, Victor Manuel Vucetich joined the list of candidates to become the new celestial technical director to replace Dark.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“Víctor Manuel Vucetich is one of the candidates to take the reins of Cruz Azul in 2024… but he is not the only one. In theory, the changes are being cooked weeks ago with the intention of not wasting time… Especially with the reinforcements,” said the journalist about the possible arrival of the ‘King Midas‘ to take the reins at La Noria.
Victor Manuel Vucetich He is one of the most experienced and winning active Mexican technical directors in Mexican soccer. In fact, approximately 25 years ago he already had a brief stint at the Machine between 1996-1997 where he was able to win an MX Cup. So he could live a second stage more than two decades later.
#experienced #coach #Cruz #Azul #coach