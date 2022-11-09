If you go to the car wash today, you don’t have to choose the expensive program, the cheap one is even better.

Cleaning and taking care of your car yourself, for some people among us it is a moment of peace. A moment that you really have to yourself. But others think the weather is terrible and a lot of hassle and just carts to the car wash. There you can choose from different programs, which also vary in price. The extensive programs are logically the most expensive.

Expensive program in car wash ‘bad’

It turns out that an expensive program is not necessarily the best option. This has Adac investigated. This organization is the ANWB of Germany and says that expensive programs can even damage your car. Look, we all know that car washes can cause scratches. But this seems to be a thing of the past, especially as more and more people pre-wash their cars. This can be done with a jet of electricity that removes the first dirt. This reduces the chance of scratches. However, the expensive programs also often offer bottom cleaning and that can cause problems.

According to Adac, the standard programs are the best, but then you have to pre-wash. In addition, these are also the cheapest. The variants with bottom cleaning are not necessary. And can even lead to problems, especially with old cars.

Soil cleaning the culprit

These problems can occur because in older cars moisture can enter through the underside. These are not equipped with plastic plates, more modern cars do have this. I have a fairly modern car myself, a Lynk & Co. Yes really. Yet the marketing of the car wash works well, I always doubt! And then go for the expensive program anyway. That must be better right? Not so, because because modern cars are equipped with these plates, it is not necessary to wash the underside. Conclusion: in fact, soil cleaning is simply not necessary.

Adac comes with a tip. Wax is always good. This is to ‘preserve’ your paint, so that it is more resistant to sun rays, resin or bird droppings. And, that way you can enjoy your relatively cheap wash for the longest time.

