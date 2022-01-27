Mexico.- The Mexican actress Marlene Favela usually shows off the best outfits in her closet, sometimes basic garments that can not be needed or even the most expensive luxury garments, as he recently did, modeling an outfit completely signed by the Italian luxury brand Gucci.

It was through his official Instagram profile where he posted a couple of photos showing off her luxury outfit completely signed by Gucci; a pants, sneakers and bag, looking too good, but leaving his followers surprised, due to the high cost of having it.

While walking through the park, free of makeup and glamour, but looking her most beautiful, Marlene modeled her entire outfit; pants that can cost up to 68 thousand Mexican pesos, tennis around 14 thousand and a bag that can be found for up to 31 thousand pesos.

The expensive Gucci outfit that Marlene Favela showed off; worth up to 100 thousand pesos

That is to say, the outfit that Marlene Favela modeled during a walk in the park could cost up to 113 thousand Mexican pesos, an amount for which not everyone can afford. The information was taken from pages like Gucci and Farfetch on the Internet, which show the high prices of the brand.

many of his followers have been shocked to know the price of the complete outfit he wore Marlene, without counting the accessories, which are also usually branded. The photographs gathered more than fifty thousand likes and many compliments from their fans.

But it’s not the only expensive outfit in her closet. Marlene It has a wide variety of garments with different styles and signed by the best designers, because they like to dress well, look the best and always be up to date with fashion.

Every time she has the opportunity, the Mexican actress shows her followers her best outfits and shares some fashion secrets and tips that have worked for her, thus becoming a fashion icon in Mexico, standing next to celebrities such as Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta.

