The expensive bills cost 50 billion

The bills are felt on the savings of individuals and businesses. After almost three years of constant growth, the piggy banks of the Italians reverse the trend. According to the Unimpresa Study Centre, which analyzed the related data from the Bank of Italy, the total reserves of households and businesses, which stood at 2,047 billion euros last October, are down by 50 billion (-2.4%) compared to 2,097 billion in July. Up to that point, there had been constant growth for more than two years: 1,823 billion in December 2019, 1,956 billion in December 2020, 2,050 billion in October 2021, 2,075 billion in December 2021.

According to Unimpresa, the sudden outflow could have some repercussions on the collection of credit institutions, because it could become more expensive, and, therefore, in the future, some negative effects on loans, in particular on the interest rates charged on loans granted to customers. “What we have before our eyes is the photograph of a dramatic situation, which, unfortunately, we had been proposing for some time – comments the president of Unimpresa, Giovanna Ferrara – Strength and liquidity are failing, both for families and for businesses, especially the smaller ones. The costs are unsustainable, the energy bills no longer manageable. That’s why, those who have the opportunity draw on their reserves. To the government – she adds – we recognize the company for having packaged a budget law that is in any case positive and in a very short time, however we point out the urgency of starting an extraordinary plan of public interventions and support starting from January“.

