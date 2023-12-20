A fisherman navigates past part of the ruined infrastructure of a platform of the Venezuelan state oil company, PDVSA, on Lake Maracaibo in Cabimas, on May 9, 2019. Michael Robinson Chavez (The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The network of former Chavista vice ministers investigated in Andorra for the looting of 2 billion from Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) navigated a wild spending train while perpetrating the plunder of the main state company of the Latin American country. The purchase of a helicopter for 2.6 million dollars, 22 vehicles valued at 5.7 million – some of them armored – or the payment of 5.2 million to a law firm were some of the expenses that the plot paid between 2007 and 2015, according to a confidential report from the Andorra Financial Intelligence Unit (Uifand) to which EL PAÍS has had access.

The document reveals that the organization acquired a new Eurocopter Ec135 helicopter for 2.6 million in November 2011. With capacity for six passengers and pilot, this model has a spacious cabin, noise reduction system and is marketed as a solvent option for private flights.

The plot was obtained with the aircraft through the Panamanian company High Advisory and Consulting SA, which is controlled by the businessman and alleged front man of the corrupt group, Luis Mariano Rodríguez Cabello, according to Uifand. The document from the Andorran investigators is dated November 2022 and details the payments authorized by the organization through an intricate web of accounts in the Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA), where the network allegedly hid its loot.

Image of an H135 helicopter, a model that was previously called Eurocopter EC135. Christian Keller (Airbus)

The passion for flying was also forged in hiring private jets. Businessman Diego Salazar, the alleged mastermind of the group, left $356,263 between March and August 2009 in this item. The sum allowed him to pay for the transfer of passengers on Hawker 1000 aircraft, which is designed for long-distance journeys and offers capacity for eight passengers and two crew members.

Through Rodríguez Cabello's instrumental company (without activity), the network that plundered the oil company also bought a total of 22 vehicles for 5.7 million between 2014 and 2015. The vehicle park included, among others, eight Toyota 4 Runner Limited SUVs, 12 Toyota Corollas, a Toyota Land Cruiser – which was purchased armored at a dealership in Miranda (Venezuela) – and another SUV of the same brand, a 2015 Runner model.

Security was one of the organization's priorities. And, for that reason, the plot spent another $328,000 on armoring its fleet. Two SUV vehicles (light or urban off-road vehicles) were subjected to level 5 protection, designed to prevent assaults and kidnappings and resist short and long weapons, such as rifles.

The dream of a Ferrari

The attraction to luxury was another constant among the looters. In September 2011, the network's straw man received a budget of $350,000 to purchase a Ferrari GTB Fiorano, an exclusive sports car made of aluminum. The report does not reveal whether Rodríguez Cabello finally acquired the vehicle.

Image of a Ferrari GTB Fiorano at a car show in Avignon (France) in March 2012. Jean-Marc Zaorski (Gamma-Rapho/Getty)

The lawyers' party was also juicy and surprising. The organization paid $5.2 million through its front man between 2011 and 2014 to the Venezuelan law firm Mata, Borjas and Priwin. The invoices were paid under vague concepts such as “fees for services” and “real estate project expenses.”

The lawyer Albino Ferreras Garza, who in 2011 was a partner of the aforementioned law firm, frames his professional relationship with the group of Chavista politicians in a contract with the company InverDT CA, which had Rodríguez Cabello and Diego Salazar among its shareholders. “We were hired by the legal department of InverDT CA to attend to what at that time was an investigation into alleged money laundering conducted by the Andorran Prosecutor's Office,” the lawyer responds to this newspaper by email.

Ferreras Garza is a lawyer close to the Venezuelan authorities and was legal advisor to other figures who participated in the alleged scheme to collect bribes from the energy company and its subsidiaries, such as Rafael Sarría or Fidel Ramírez, according to Armando.info.

A $120,000 coach

The analysis of the payments reveals curious expenditures such as $120,000 disbursed in March 2014 for security services. coaching.

The network, which managed a real estate emporium valued at 52 million that included 21 luxury properties, as this newspaper revealed, allocated a good part of its funds to renovate and decorate its brick investments. Thus, the plot paid $200,000 for the remodeling project of three apartments in the Torre Edicampo building in Caracas; 200,000 in carpentry; 198,369 for lighting offices and residential homes; 178,000 for air conditioning equipment; 80,530 in decoration items; and 55,489 for “advice on security and infrastructure,” according to the documents.

The decoration and accessories section is completed with an invoice of 123,900 euros that the network paid in October 2012 to the exclusive French silverware and tableware store Christofle.

Entrepreneurship with looted funds

Through the instrumental signature of the organization's alleged straw man, Luis Mariano Rodríguez Cabello, the organization that looted PDVSA also spent more than one million euros on the project for the construction of an industrial canteen in Caracas. The sum included the disbursement of $169,484 in kitchen equipment.

About thirty former officials of the powerful state firm and former Chavista leaders were part of the network that PDVSA plundered between 2007 and 2012. The former strong men of former President Hugo Chávez (1999-2013), the former Vice Ministers of Energy of Venezuela Nervis Villalobos and Javier Alvarado, They were part of this organization that set up a scheme to hide the collection of illegal commissions. The scheme allegedly received 10% of the businessmen, especially Chinese, who obtained public contracts from the energy company and its subsidiaries.

To threaten the flow of black money from the alleged payment of bribes, the organization hid its loot through an opaque web of accounts in the BPA, 7,400 kilometers from Caracas. The framework off shore It circulated through thirty companies in Switzerland and Belize.

To mask the legality of the theft, the income was camouflaged under the umbrella of consulting jobs that, according to investigators, did not exist. The Andorran Justice attributes money laundering in a banking establishment to the members of the plot. And the BPA, the entity of the small Pyrenean country that hosted the flow of dirty money, was intervened in 2015 by the authorities of this country for the alleged money laundering of criminal groups.

The lawyer Albino Ferreras Garza, who in 2011 was a partner in the Venezuelan law firm Mata Borjas, Priwin and Ferreras – a firm that collected 5.2 million from the Chavista plot between 2011 and 2014, according to the Andorra Financial Intelligence Unit (Uifand) – He assures that the company of which he was a part provided real services since 2010 to the group of alleged plunderers of Petróleos de Venezuela SA (Pdvsa). And that these works intensified in 2011, when investigations began in Andorra into the alleged irregular origin of the organization's money. "The first step was to request an interview with the legal department of the Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA) to find out the institutional opinion of the case and, according to the bank's position, there were no positions for blocking," the lawyer responds. email in reference to the decision to lock the group's funds in the Andorran entity.

According to Ferreras Garza, later, “an American lawyer was asked to investigate open cases in New York that could be linked to the causes of the blockade.” His professional services, he adds, consisted of “carrying out a task of coordinating specialists from different jurisdictions.”

The relationship between the Chavista group and the alleged plunderers began in 2010, according to the lawyer. “My assistance was requested for the acquisition of an engineering company,” explains Ferreras Garza.

The lawyer admits that that year he opened an account with the BPA – the entity to which the Chavista plot turned to hide the alleged plundering of oil – to charge for his professional services. And he specifies that the company of which he was a part provided his services to the company InverDT CA (and not to High Advisory and Consulting SA). “We understand that [esta última empresa] “It is a treasury unit under the direct administration of Mr. Rodríguez.”

