AS IT IS ALREADY public, the Judicial Branch of the Federation (PJF) requested a budget for 2024 of 84 thousand 792.4 million pesosdistributed as follows.

For the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), chaired by Minister Norma Angélica Piña, 6 thousand 109.1 million pesos; for him Council of the Federal Judicature, 74 thousand 793.3 million, and for Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federationheaded by Reyes Rodríguez, 3,890 million pesos more.

The amount is 4% higher in real terms than what was requested in 2023 and represents 0.9% of the total Expenditure Budget of the Federation.

He President Andrés Manuel López Obradortheir collaborators and the Morena deputies and allies, led by Ignacio Mier, They have used that request to deepen their attacks on the ministers.

This offensive has sidelined the representatives of the PJF has clarified almost item by item his request for budget.

FOOD SERVICE IN DINING ROOMS

THE FOOD SERVICE in dining rooms is not exclusive to the 11 ministers who are members of the Plenary of the Court, but rather benefits 3,700 public servants, who pay a recovery fee for this service. Each month, from Monday to Friday, approximately 25 thousand food services are provided.

This is a benefit that is not unique to the PJF. Various agencies, autonomous organizations and the Legislative Branch consider a forecast for this expense in the Draft Federal Expenditure Budget (PPEF) for 2024, which was delivered by the Secretary of the Treasury, Rogelio Ramírez de la O, in item 22104 “Products”. food for staff in the facilities.”

In other cases, the service is contracted through third parties through a different item.

UTENSILS

THE UTENSILS THAT are acquired through item 22301 are for three dining rooms that serve all PJF staff and are not exclusively for the 11 ministers who are members of the Plenary.

This item includes some supplies that must be constantly replaced, such as tableware, cutlery, kitchenware, blenders, toasters, coffee makers, mixers, glasses, among others.

In this case, the PJF is not the only one that considers this expense. Other agencies of the federal government, parastatals or other powers considered the item in the PPEF 2024.

GARDENING

THE RESOURCES PROVIDED FOR in item 35901 of gardening are in no case allocated to private homes of public servants.

The same item includes both services to maintain gardens and fumigation services for the buildings that house the 36 Houses of Legal Culture throughout the country, and that have green areas.

Through the Houses of Legal Culture, the Court disseminates and promotes the discussion of resolutions or criteria issued by the SCJN, and carries out activities, open to the public, to strengthen legal culture.

For the properties of the Supreme Court in Mexico City, including the Headquarters building in the Historic Center, only 330 thousand pesos will be allocated, exclusively for fumigation and control of harmful fauna.

In PPEF 2024, various departments and entities of the Public Administration, as well as the Legislative Branch and autonomous organizations, have provided resources in the same budget item.

Do not believe that the item is used to decorate the gardens of the ministers’ homes, read Norma Piña, Margarita Ríos-Farjat, Yasmín Esquivel, Loretta Ortiz, Jorge Mario Pardo, Arturo Zaldívar, Juan Luis GonzálezAlcántara, Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz -Mena, Alberto Pérez Dayán, JavierLaynez and Luis María Aguilar.

GASOLINE

IT IS THE SAME case of the resources allocated to item 26103: they are for gasoline for the 230 units that make up the Court’s vehicle fleet and that serve to support the substantive institutional tasks, including the transfer of personnel between the different buildings and in the Houses of Legal Culture throughout the country.

The use and verification of resources destined for fuel is strictly regulated in the regulations of this High Court, so their destination is exclusively for official vehicles.

In PPEF 2024, various departments and entities of the Public Administration, as well as the Legislative branch and autonomous organizations, have provided resources in the same budget item.

TELEPHONY

THE COURT, LIKE other public bodies, provides resources for the payment of cell phones, which is required in the performance of official functions.

Currently, 133 telephone services are assigned to public servants who require it to attend to the activities entrusted to them in a timely manner.

SECURITY

THE RESOURCES OF item 33801 “Surveillance Services” are used throughout the PJF, including the Court. It is intended to guarantee the integrity of the people who work in the different buildings, as well as the users of the federal judicial system and for the protection of the buildings.

With the requested resources, these services can be contracted for more than 930 jurisdictional bodies, including the Federal Criminal Justice Centers, as well as for the personal security of judges in charge of particularly sensitive issues.

In the CdMx the only surveillance services that have been contracted, both by the Supreme Court and the Federal Judiciary Council, are the Auxiliary Police of the CdMx, the Federal Protection Service and, in some specific cases in jurisdictional bodies, with the National Guard, commanded by David Córdova.

In the rest of the country, in those localities where federal corporations cannot offer the service, priority is given to hiring state police or, failing that, private companies.

In the PPEF 2024, various departments and entities of the Public Administration have provided resources in the same budget item.

SPORT ACTIVITIES

HISTORICALLY, THE COURT, and in general the entire PJF, considers resources for programs of activities of its staff, mainly operational, which contribute to improving social relations at work, promoting mutual support in solving problems and communication between the staff.

With the practice of cultural and sports activities, physical activation is encouraged among public servants, seeking to improve their health and quality of life.

The PJF is not the only one that allocates resources for these purposes. In the budget project for 2024, 5,734.3 million pesos have been included in that budget item (44101) for agencies such as Pemex, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) and the Legislative Branch itself.

MEDICAL EXPENSE INSURANCE AND BONUSES

THE MAJOR MEDICAL EXPENSE INSURANCE complies with the provisions of the Federal Republican Austerity Law, since it is provided for in the General Working Conditions signed with the PJF Workers Union.

In the case of the Court, this insurance is granted to all public servants and it is not the only public agency that has a budget forecast for this item.

In the PPEF 2024, resources were registered in item 14403 of quotas for the insurance of medical expenses of civilian personnel, for 3 thousand 991.7 million pesos.

Among the autonomous entities and bodies that have a budget forecast in this area are the Secretariat of Public Citizen Security headed by Rosa Icela Rodríguez, the Secretariat of Public Education headed by Leticia Ramírez, the Attorney General’s Office of the Republic (FGR) of Alejandro Gertz Maneroy the Foreign Ministry headed by Alicia Bárcena.

RISK PAYMENTS

THE RESOURCES ALLOCATED to risk payments for the entire PJF are allocated to a payment contemplated in the Manual that regulates the remuneration of public servants of the PJF and in the Annual Nominal Remuneration that is published in the Expenditure Budget Decree of the Federation .

This is granted to all judging persons, that is, judges, magistrates, advisors of the Judiciary, magistrates of the Electoral Court and ministers, given the nature, complexity and responsibility of the functions entrusted to them.

This expenditure item 15902 is contemplated in other agencies such as the Ministry of the Navy, the Federal Court of Administrative Justice, the FGR, the SSPC, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Public Service.

