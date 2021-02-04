At the end of 2020, every 12 Russian family made repairs in their apartment, most often residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg were engaged in it. On average in the country, spending on renovation of their homes amounted to 265 thousand rubles. This is stated in research Sberbank insurance company.

8 percent of families living in large and medium-sized cities made repairs larger than a small cosmetic one. Basically (84.4 percent) Russians were engaged in old housing, since the pandemic and the remote location made them pay attention to the importance of the comfort of their own apartment.

According to experts, most often Russians painted or pasted over the walls (this type of work accounts for 34.3 percent of the total), renovated bathrooms (13 percent) and installed plastic windows (8.4 percent). The respondents also renovated kitchens (7.1 percent), repaired ceilings (5.7 percent), redesigned apartments (5.6 percent) and changed front doors (5.2 percent).

Most of the repairs in 2020 were carried out by Muscovites and Petersburgers – 11 percent of families each. Next come the residents of Yaroslavl, Ivanov, Cherepovets, Murmansk, Tula and Naberezhnye Chelny. In all these cities, work was carried out by 9 percent of households. In other large settlements, the number of families who have made repairs corresponds to the all-Russian level.

The residents of Tyumen spent the most on renovating their own apartments – 364 thousand rubles. They are followed by Petersburgers (327 thousand rubles), Krasnodar residents (318 thousand rubles), Voronezh residents (295 thousand rubles), Muscovites (292 thousand rubles) and Kazan residents (287 thousand rubles).

The study says that more than half of Russians save money to repair real estate, and 13 percent take out a loan for this purpose or borrow from relatives and friends. Only 29 percent of respondents can pay for repair work from current income.

