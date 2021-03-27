TV presenter Maxim Galkin and his wife Alla Pugacheva spend about one million rubles a month to maintain a castle in the village of Gryaz (Odintsovo District, Moscow Region). TV presenter of the First Channel Alexey Sharanin told Komsomolskaya Pravda about this

According to him, the biggest cost item is personnel. So, the salary of nannies who constantly live in the house is at least 150 thousand rubles. A little less (120 thousand rubles) is received by the main housewife, who combines the work of a cook and a manager who monitors the work of other assistants. The work of a watchman costs at least 30 thousand rubles, a gardener – 40 thousand. Also, the star couple regularly pays for the work of tutors – a French tutor, a swimming coach, a speech therapist, an English teacher. Their services cost at least two thousand rubles per hour of class.

Realtor Alexander Libov added that Galkin and Pugacheva are exempted from settlement payments, since they live in a village, and not in an elite settlement. However, they pay about 20 thousand for cleaning the territory, garbage disposal and security. More than 50 thousand rubles are spent on a communal apartment.

Related materials Eating at home Sea views, a hole in the wall and Barbie dolls: what do the most modern kitchens on the planet look like?

Singer Philip Kirkorov spends the largest amount on the maintenance of the house, according to the star promoter Sergei Lavrov. According to him, the artist, who lives in a mansion in a cottage village on the Myakininsky peninsula, spends about two million rubles every month.

The monthly subscription fee for utilities in a closed guarded territory is 50 thousand rubles. “Plus the services of assistants and maintenance of equipment – household staff, plumbers, electricians. My friend works as a gardener for Philip and receives 60 thousand rubles a month. Kirkorov still has two nannies with accommodation. He spends 300 thousand rubles a month on them, ”Lavrov said. The artist gives another 50-60 thousand rubles to the housekeeper, cook, driver. Two bodyguards cost him 300 thousand. Also, sometimes pool cleaners come to the singer, who charge two thousand per call.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram