‘The Expendables 4’ come back with Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, as well as a cast of big Hollywood stars. For this reason, fans of the saga are more than excited about this new installment that promises to revolutionize action cinema. The film, which will bring another challenge for the mercenary Barney Ross, will be released in theaters soon; so we will tell you all its details in the following note.

When does ‘The Expendables 4’ premiere in Peru?

‘The Expendables 4’ will be released on Thursday, September 21, 2023 in the movie theaters of Peru. This new action film will bring back the protagonists Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham, along with other actors and actresses, iconic stars in the genre, such as Megan Fox.

Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham together again in ‘The Expendables 4’. Photo: Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram

What will ‘The Expendables 4’ be about?

Although there is no official synopsis, what we can expect from ‘The Expendables 4’ is that the mercenary Barney Ross (Sylvester Stallone) and his all-star team, made up of the toughest men (Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, 50 Cent, among others), must face a new challenge loaded with action in this new installment of the saga.

Cast of ‘The Expendables 4’

Sylvester Stallone as Barney Ross

Jason Statham as Lee Christmas

Dolph Lundgren as Gunnar Jensen

Randy Couture as Toll Road

Andy Garcia as Marsh

Megan Fox as Gina

50 Cent

Tony Jaa

Iko Uwais.

Official trailer for ‘The Expendables 4’

